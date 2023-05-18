United Way of Lee County hires new executive director

DIXON – The United Way of Lee County has a new executive director at the helm.

Ashley Richter, the former development and marketing director for the Sterling-Rock Falls YMCA, will start as the UWLC’s executive director Monday. She replaces previous director Amanda Wike, who recently became assistant director of the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street.

“I am excited to be able to work for such an amazing organization,” Richter said in a news release Wednesday. “I am looking forward to working with our board of directors and local agencies on making a positive impact in the community.”

She joined the YMCA staff in 2014, has volunteered with the Rock Falls Chamber as an ambassador for seven years, serves on Sterling Main Street’s Economic Vitality Committee and enjoys performing in local theater productions.

Richter has a bachelor’s degree from Augustana College in communication studies and theater arts as well as a master’s degree in community and economic development from Western Illinois University.

Richter is a committed leader, and the organization is thrilled to welcome her, said Jennifer Heintzelman, president of the United Way board who’s also publisher for Sauk Valley Media.

“She will bring incredible expertise to her new role, and I am sure she will serve our agencies and community well,” she said.

The 28 agencies supported by United Way provide critical services to thousands of Lee County residents each year. Additional funding is also provided to local nonprofits through small grants.

United Way’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a stronger community. The organization’s annual programs include the Summer Eats free lunch program and the annual Day of Caring, during which volunteers help out across the community.

Last year, UWLC formed a union with Ogle County to streamline operations and reduce overlap as they share many of the same nonprofit partner agencies. Together, they serve around 50 programs in the area.

For information, find the United Way of Lee County on Facebook, call 815-284-3339 or visit unitedwayofleecounty.org.