Sterling American Legion hosting Memorial Day ceremony May 29

STERLING- The Sterling American Legion Post 296 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Grandon Civic Center, 304 Brinks Circle.

Admission to the ceremony is free and open to the public.

The ceremony’s guest speaker is Illinois National Guard Specialist James Hartwig. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Sterling High School Centennial Auditorium.

A ceremony for veterans lost at sea will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Rock Falls lower dam. The ceremony includes Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, Rock Falls VFW Post 5418, and Sterling American Legion Post 296 members.