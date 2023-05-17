May 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Sterling American Legion hosting Memorial Day ceremony May 29

By Shaw Local News Network
A member of the Sterling Legion Post 296 color guard escorts Karen Cowley as she walks to lay a wreath to honor fallen soldiers during Memorial Day services on Monday at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling.

A member of the Sterling Legion Post 296 color guard escorts Karen Cowley as she walks to lay a wreath to honor fallen soldiers during Memorial Day services in 2022 at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling.

STERLING- The Sterling American Legion Post 296 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Grandon Civic Center, 304 Brinks Circle.

Admission to the ceremony is free and open to the public.

The ceremony’s guest speaker is Illinois National Guard Specialist James Hartwig. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Sterling High School Centennial Auditorium.

A ceremony for veterans lost at sea will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Rock Falls lower dam. The ceremony includes Rock Falls American Legion Post 902, Rock Falls VFW Post 5418, and Sterling American Legion Post 296 members.

