Cyclists tackle trails and roads during inaugural Rock River Madness

DIXON – Cyclists from near and far came to Lowell Park during the weekend to ride in the inaugural Rock River Madness.

Riders could bike a trail course for 6, 10 or 13 miles or compete in road courses of 30, 55 or 100 miles.

The event was a collaboration between the Rock River Valley Bicycle Club and the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Jack Delhotal of Franklin Grove makes the turn toward the last leg of a trail ride Saturday, May 13, 2023, while participating in the inauguralRock River Madness. The Lowell Park-based bike event features trail and road courses of varying lengths for bicyclists of all skill levels. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Jeremy Englund, executive director of Chamber Main Street, said they had 78 participants during the weekend, and about 90% were people from outside the area ranging from Iowa and Wisconsin to Indiana and the Chicago area.

“It was a great opportunity for people to come see what we have to offer,” Englund said.

It also was the first time people were allowed to camp in Lowell Park. There were four people who decided to camp Friday to Saturday, but Sunday’s rainy weather put a damper on things, he said.

More than $5,000 was collected in registration fees, which will go toward next year’s Rock River Madness.

The bicycle club represents members in Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties advocating for greenways and bicycle/pedestrian friendly roads in Northwest Illinois.

The event raised $700 in donations for the club and trail maintenance. Dixon Culver’s sponsored the event as well as Mead’s Bike Shop and Green River Cyclery.