Dixon Public Schools honors top employees

DIXON – One has built a reputation for constructing the district’s trophy cases, and the other is known for guiding the district’s middle school students.
Dixon Public Schools recognized maintenance staff member Mike Miller and Reagan Middle School Principal Matthew Magnafici as its employees of the year during a regular meeting Wednesday of the school board.
Miller has had a 36-year career in custodial services and was considered a key member of the 2018 renovation team, especially in the area of asbestos abatement.
“Everybody works together, that’s all there is to it,” Miller said.
Operations manager Kevin Schultz introduced Miller, his voice breaking as he said, “He sets the standard for employees. … I’m going to miss him when he’s gone.”
Called a “true craftsman,” Miller made trophy cases and improved office furnishings. He replaced the cabinets after burst pipes flooded Jefferson school last summer.
Miller’s dependability was touted; he has 437 unused sick days.
Magnafici thanked Diane Frye, an administrative assistant who nominated him, and Adona Zimmerman, a district secretary.
“It’s more than just me, it’s about family,” Magnafici said, then expressing his gratitude to co-workers in the district and at the Reagan building. He also thanked his family.
“How cool is that I have a career I can work with my parents, children, my nieces and nephews and cousins all in the same day?” he said.
Magnafici was promoted as principal in 2020 and has been with the district for 19 years. He thanked Superintendent Margo Empen for hiring him as a physical education teacher and serving as a mentor and friend.
Others nominated were Danielle Andrews, Carol Beck, Nick Haws, Carol McConnell and Paul Wilson.