May 07, 2023
Shaw Local
National Day of Prayer observed on Dixon riverfront

By Shaw Local News Network
Dayna Veil leads songs for the National Day of Prayer ecumenical service on Thursday.

Dayna Veil leads songs for the National Day of Prayer ecumenical service on Thursday. (Troy Taylor)

DIXON – Singer Dayna Veil and guitarist Daniel Moore led a small assembly of residents who gathered at Heritage Crossing on Thursday to observe the National Day of Prayer.

Veil and Moore provided the music for “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “Holy Spirit” and “Waymaker” during the ecumenical service.

Tom Wadsworth gave a presentation focused on the Truesdell Bridge disaster and the role of God and faith in the face of such tragedies.

Tim Mitchell provided the welcome and opening prayer and led in a unison reading of Psalm 32.

Prayer requests were taken, which included schools, Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes and first responders.

Dixon
