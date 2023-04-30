April 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Juan Hernandez is Rock Falls’ student of the month for April

By Shaw Local News Network
Juan Hernandez is student of the month for April in Rock Falls.

Juan Hernandez is student of the month for April in Rock Falls. (Provided by Juan Hernandez)

Juan Hernandez is student of the month for April in Rock Falls. He is an 18-year-old senior from Rock Falls. His parents are Juana and Jose Hernandez. His siblings are Jose, Vanessa, Alexandra and Osvaldo Gael Hernandez.

What class do you find really engaging?

I really find anatomy really engaging because of the labs we do. My teacher Mindy Porter teaches the class, and she does a really good job at educating the class about our body and the crazy things it does to make us how we are. We are currently dissecting a pig, and it is very fun (others may disagree)! It is a tough class, but that is why I like it. It very much humbled me, and I enjoy learning.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

In the future, I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College and transfer to a four-year school for a degree in linguistics. I love languages, and I want to learn some languages and hopefully become a translator or, better yet, work for the government. Some plans may change, as I’m currently thinking about becoming a teacher.

What are your two favorite activities?

Cross country has to be my favorite because of the bonds and memories created. Ever since I started running in sixth grade, I made many friends, and a lot of the experience was fun. I feel like cross country is the reason I have a stronger mentality since I’d always push myself every day to be better than the person I was the day prior. BLIND is also one I enjoy being a part of because of how we are talking about mental health and many other things affecting teenagers in today’s world.

Please share a moment that was meaningful.

A moment that will always be meaningful to me is when I walk into the classroom full of the students that I’m placed with and hearing the excitement in their voices when I arrive and them telling me about their day. It makes me feel like I serve a huge purpose to them.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope one day we all get along. I feel there’s no need to judge others when we are all the same. I hope that everyone is able to share each other’s culture without being criticized.

Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.

EducationPremiumRock Falls
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois