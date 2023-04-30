Juan Hernandez is Rock Falls’ student of the month for April

Juan Hernandez is student of the month for April in Rock Falls. He is an 18-year-old senior from Rock Falls. His parents are Juana and Jose Hernandez. His siblings are Jose, Vanessa, Alexandra and Osvaldo Gael Hernandez.
What class do you find really engaging?
I really find anatomy really engaging because of the labs we do. My teacher Mindy Porter teaches the class, and she does a really good job at educating the class about our body and the crazy things it does to make us how we are. We are currently dissecting a pig, and it is very fun (others may disagree)! It is a tough class, but that is why I like it. It very much humbled me, and I enjoy learning.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
In the future, I plan to attend Sauk Valley Community College and transfer to a four-year school for a degree in linguistics. I love languages, and I want to learn some languages and hopefully become a translator or, better yet, work for the government. Some plans may change, as I’m currently thinking about becoming a teacher.
What are your two favorite activities?
Cross country has to be my favorite because of the bonds and memories created. Ever since I started running in sixth grade, I made many friends, and a lot of the experience was fun. I feel like cross country is the reason I have a stronger mentality since I’d always push myself every day to be better than the person I was the day prior. BLIND is also one I enjoy being a part of because of how we are talking about mental health and many other things affecting teenagers in today’s world.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
A moment that will always be meaningful to me is when I walk into the classroom full of the students that I’m placed with and hearing the excitement in their voices when I arrive and them telling me about their day. It makes me feel like I serve a huge purpose to them.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope one day we all get along. I feel there’s no need to judge others when we are all the same. I hope that everyone is able to share each other’s culture without being criticized.
