In Savanna, with the help of inmates and volunteers, the sandbags are in place

SAVANNA – Savanna officials began preparing for the expected rise in the Mississippi River several weeks ago.

By Saturday evening, a large part of that preparation was finished.

“We have completed our sand bagging efforts downtown and will no longer need volunteers,” the Savanna Fire Department posted on social media. “A huge thank you to everyone who came down to help. We are overwhelmed by the support from everyone, we could not have accomplished what we have in such a short time without all you!”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Savanna firefighter Gene Gonyier and inmates from Kewanee were busy placing sandbags behind the downtown business district on Saturday as Mississippi River levels continued to rise. The river was expected to crest at 22' laster this week. Flood stage is 16'. The 2019 flood reached 21', Savanna officials began preparing for the flood several weeks ago. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Earlier in the day, firefighter Gene Gonyier was busy directing inmates from a correctional facility in Kewanee as he and other volunteers added to a 750-foot long wall behind the 300 and 400 blocks of Main Street.

Water levels in Savanna were expected to reach the 20.87-foot level of the 2019 flood by Wednesday, April 26. The crest could come anytime after May 1.

In Fulton on Saturday, rising water was reported and had closed the riverfront marina. But water levels appeared to be far below the levee that has protected the town since its dedication in 1984. The levee was constructed in response to the 1965 flood that overtook the town.

On Sunday, National Weather Service senior service hydrologist Matt Wilson issued an update on the rising waters of the Mississippi River, which is being fed by snowmelt in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In the past 48 hours, however, cold weather has slowed the pace of the snowmelt in the upper Midwest.

Wilson wrote in the update that the remaining snowpack will not likely contribute to the crest, but could lengthen the time it takes for waters to recede.

“High water on the Mississippi is backing up smaller creeks and tributaries, though this should not cause flooding alone,” Wilson wrote. “Those areas would need to be monitored if we received a heavy precipitation event.”

As of Sunday, the first major flooding was being experienced in the vicinity of Dubuque, Iowa. Downstream, the flooding is moderate or minor, the service said. By Wednesday, major flooding could be experienced from Dubuque south to Keithsburg.

The river is expected to crest at Fulton between May 1-3 at a height of 22.5 feet.

If it reaches that point, it would be the third-highest flood in city history, surpassing the crest of 22.17 feet from July 8, 1993.

The April 28, 1965, flood crested at 24.75 feet and the April 24, 2001, flood crest at 23.31 feet.

Sarah Ford and Troy Taylor contributed to this report.