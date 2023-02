ROCK FALLS – Humorist and motivational speaker Elaine James of St. Charles will present “The Day in the Life of Marjorie Overload” at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Candlelight Inn when the Rock River Area Christian Women’s Connection and Stonecroft Ministries present their Heart to Heart Luncheon.

James also will offer decluttering techniques. Les Funderberg and Tom Kruse will provide musical entertainment.

The cost is $17 and includes a meal. Call 309-945-7121 to inquire.