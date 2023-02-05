It’s a spectator’s delight when bald eagles take wing along Mississippi River

FULTON – As many as 2,500 bald eagles spend winter along the Upper Mississippi River in a range that stretches from St. Paul, Minnesota, to St. Louis.

But Lock and Dam 13 in Fulton just might be one of the best spots to view them. That’s why the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service holds its Bald Eagle Watch – now in its 39th year – there.

The Jan. 21 event included lectures, live birds of prey shows and viewing of bald eagles in the wild in Fulton and in Clinton, Iowa.

Naturalists and volunteers alike were equipped with spotting scopes.

The river below the dam is a good spot for visitors because that’s where the eagles forage for fish.

Exhibits and educational programs also were offered at Clinton Community College.

Programs included “Where the Wild Things Were,” a short history of wildlife in Iowa by Ryan Welch of Clinton Community College; “Live Birds of Prey” with bald eagles and other raptors by Karen Herdklotz of Hoo Haven Wildlife Rehab and Education Center; and “Who Lives with Eagles?” a program featuring songs, sign language, live animals, puppets and humor presented by David Stokes, a naturalist from West Berlin, Wisconsin.

Officials said the Bald Eagle Watch is dedicated to the understanding, appreciation and protection of the U.S. national symbol.

For information about eagles and the Mississippi River, contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 815-259-3628 or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 815-273-2732.

Hoo Haven provided live eagles for visitors to see. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

Junior Stewards Isaac Rucobo, 10, of Savanna and Jacob Atterton, 9, of Mount Carroll, explored the Clinton County Conservation booth during the Bald Eagle Watch at Clinton Community College on Saturday, Jan. 21. Volunteers at the booth had a variety of wildlife information, as well as a few critters such as an ornate box turtle that the kids got to pet. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Junior Stewards program is dedicated to inspiring youth and their families to connect and be engaged with the natural world. To find out more, contact Ranger Jacquelynn at 815-273-2732. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

US Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Kevin Zidarich was stationed at the viewing platform for the 39th annual Bald Eagle Watch on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Lock & Dam 13 in Fulton. Rangers had viewing scopes for visitors, and a banner with bird wingspans for kids to measure their arm lengths. Park Rangers counted about 50 eagles feasting on fish at the dam on Saturday. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

David Stokes of Wisconsin presented a program called “Who Lives with Eagles?” at the Bald Eagle Watch at Clinton Community College on Saturday, Jan. 21. Using songs, sign-language, live animals, puppets, and humor, he engaged the audience while teaching them about various critters that live with eagles. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)