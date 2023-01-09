Morrison opens Winter Park

Even if the weather isn’t cold enough this week, there’s still plenty of winter left for kids and adults to enjoy the latest addition to Morrison Parks.

Morrison Winter Park opened for the season on Dec. 27. Once temperatures dip below freezing again, it will be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Located in the tennis court at Waterworks Park, 503 W. Winfield St., Morrison Winter Park features a skating rink platform that measures 44 by 88 feet.

Skate rentals are on the honor system. There are trainer skates for beginners.

Other features are a fire pit, picnic tables, music over the loudspeakers, and strings of party lights along the fences.

Candi Kuehl of Morrison laces up the ice skates of her children Calvin, 5, and Calista, 7, at Morrison Winter Park on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The family lives near the park and walked over for the grand opening, saying it was their first time for ice skating. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

The park also has nearby sledding hills.

The park is a community effort led by Morrison’s Department of Fun and Friends of the Parks, with an aim to offer winter recreation to citizens and neighboring communities.

The inspiration for the rink came from Mount Carroll, which has offered a community rink for some time, said organizer Trent Bush.

“After conducting site surveys of possible locations in Morrison for a rink, we landed on Waterworks Park as it offered not only a great location for the rink, but also sledding and other potential activities,” Bush said. “We mobilized a coalition of community partners to plan and raise capital. Broad support from the community and a matching grant donor made it happen quickly.”

The groups started working on the project in November after a community meeting showed support for the winter park concept.

Community work days included removing a dead tree on the sledding hill, filling a washout by the hill, cleaning and fixing up the court, and sponsorship and fundraising efforts.

The city of Morrison helped update the wiring around the court and will pay for electricity.

The Morrison Fire Department connected a fire hose to the park hydrant to fill the ice rink and will respray to smooth the surface as needed.

Halle Schaefer and her cousins Lilah and Scarlett Buikema of Morrison were having a blast sledding on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the official debut of Morrison Winter Park. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

Bush and his father, Lyle, built a platform to access the ice.

Weets and Son Septic Service of Morrison donated a portable toilet for the winter season.

Volunteers essential to the park’s debut were Brad Yaklich, Chuck and Sally Finley, Lyle Bush, Joe Robbins, Brian Melton, Karla Burns, and Bill McNeil, along with community partners and the city.

Sponsors are listed on the park’s Facebook page.

Mayor Scott Vandermyde visited the park during opening day and recalled his experience at the park as a kid. He said the fire department used to fill a rink for the winter, and his dad taught him how to skate there.

Walking up hill are Halle Schaefer, siblings Lilah and Scarlett Buikema. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

He recalled that they would bring hockey sticks and pucks and spend hours at the park with others. He said he’s excited to see the tradition continue.

The groups are still seeking donations of used ice skates, sharpening services, and a cargo trailer for skate storage.

Checks made payable to “Morrison Winter Park” can be mailed care/of Trent Bush, 501 S. Genesee Street, Morrison, IL, 61270. Visit Morrison Winter Park on Facebook for updates and more.