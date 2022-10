OREGON — The 24th annual Ogle County Democrats fall luncheon was held on Sept. 18 at the Lorado Taft Campus of Northern Illinois University. Guest speakers were candidates running in the mid-term elections.

They were Lisa Haderlein, seeking 16th District seat in the U.S. Congress; Karla Niemann, seeking election to the 15th Judicial Circuit; and Gerald Podraza, a candidate for the the 45th District state senate seat.