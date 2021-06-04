Five things to do around the Sauk Valley this weekend: June 5, 2021

1. Leaf River Summer Daze, Friday and Saturday, Rock River Valley Complex, 605 Main St.; food, music (bring blankets or lawn chairs), tractor pulls, truck pulls, kids games, beer garden, fireworks; find Leafriverlionsclub on Facebook for the full schedule.

2. Hound Hike, 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Lowell Park, 2114 Lowell Park Road, Dixon; hike with your favorite hound, $5, comes with a goodie bag and entry into a dog-friendly raffle; find Dixon Park District on Facebook.

3. Lyndon Car Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Park; pancake breakfast, music by 3D Sound, playground and food; Facebook.

4. First Fridays Open Mic, 6 p.m. Friday at Northside BarbaQ, 117 N. Forth St., Oregon; free; musician sign-up, 5:45 p.m.; bluegrass, country, folk, blues and popular tunes.

5. About Face Art Exhibition, opens 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon; all-media exhibition on the subjects of portraits, 2-D and 3-D original work, signed by the artist; find The Next Picture Show on Facebook.

Didn’t see anything you like? Here are a few more happenings from which to choose:

• “Always ... Patsy Cline,” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and June 9-13, Clinton Area Showboat Theater, 303 Riverview Drive Clinton, Iowa. ticket, 563-242-6760, http://www.clintonshowboat.org/

• Hearts of Faith Singers, 6 p.m. Sunday on the outdoor stage at Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, Fulton. Donations accepted.

• Tie-Dye In the Park, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday and June 19, Nature Center at Lowell Park, 2114 Lowell Park Road, Dixon; 8 and older, bring one pre-washed shirt; free, registration required at dixonparkdistrict.com, 815-288-5209 or 815-284-3306.

• Burgers & Classics Cruise Night, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and June, 29, July 26, Jay’s Drive In, 100 West Washington St, Oregon; no entry fee, 50-50 drawing, proceeds to Serenity House; 815-732-2396.

• Sterling Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays starting Wednesday; Madeline Geil, vocal soloist, Grandon Civic Center, 212 E. Fourth St.; concessions available; ci.sterling.il.us/band.cfm

• Fiber Fest, 4-7 p.m. Thursday at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls; free outdoor concert and vendor event; local venders welcome, no charge; more information or vendor registration, Kris Noble, 815-625-2400 or knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com by Monday.

Farmers markets

• Twin City Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, year-round indoors and out; 106 Avenue A in Sterling, 815-626-8610, twincitycarmersmarket.com and Facebook.

• Dixon City Market, 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Dixon Riverfront, 87 S. Hennepin Avenue; fresh produce and artisan crafters; weekly food trucks; discoverdixon.com and Facebook.

• Haymarket Square Farmers Market, 7 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays through October; 513 W. Second St., Dixon; fresh produce and crafts; dixonparkdistrict.com/farmers-market and Facebook.

• Mt. Morris Farmer’s Market, 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays through September at Union Savings parking lot, Wesley Avenue and state Route 64; locally grown produce, homemade items; mtmorrisil.net

• Lanark Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through October at Broad and Locust streets; fresh produce, demonstrations, classes, music, food, arts and crafts, kids’ events and more; visitcarrollcountyil.com or Facebook.

Museums

• Savanna Museum and Cultural Center, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day weekend; 406 Main St.

• Franklin Grove Grist Mill, noon-4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays 1893 Twist Road; 815-456-2718; natural history and locally made gifts;.franklincreekconservation.org

