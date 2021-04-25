November 28, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Animal farm: Chadwick family opens its barn doors wide

By Shaw Local News Network
A goat reaches up over a fence Saturday at P&C’s Little Rascal’s farm in Chadwick. The traveling petting zoo opened their farm Saturday to visitors to come out and see the chickens, goats, llamas, sheep and others.

A goat reaches up over a fence Saturday at P&C’s Little Rascal’s farm in Chadwick. The traveling petting zoo opened the farm Saturday to visitors to come out and see the chickens, goats, llamas, sheep and others. (Alex Paschal)

Pam Stafford of Rock Falls helps grandson Brecken Westpfahl, 4, feed a goat Saturday.

Pam Stafford of Rock Falls helps her grandson Brecken Westpfahl, 4, feed a goat Saturday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Kelli Thompson of Coleta has a cup of food snatched away from her by a hungry llama Saturday afternoon. Next to the baby goats, the llamas seemed to be a fan favorite.

Kelli Thompson of Coleta has a cup of food snatched away from her by a hungry llama Saturday afternoon. Next to the baby goats, the llamas seemed to be a fan favorite. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Chickens and turkeys roam about the property as visitors offer them snacks Saturday in Chadwick.

Chickens and turkeys roam about the property as visitors offer them snacks Saturday in Chadwick. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Cherikee Serenil, 12, crouches down to feed a chicken while visiting the farm with her family Saturday.

Cherikee Serenil, 12, crouches down to feed a chicken while visiting the farm with her family Saturday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Chloe Dorgan, 10, of Peoria reaches out to touch a goat Saturday at the open house.

Chloe Dorgan, 10, of Peoria reaches out to touch a goat Saturday at the open house. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

One of many chickens on the farm in Chadwick

One of many chickens on the farm. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

There was no shortage of animals to visit on the farm. Lots of goats, chickens, llamas to just name a few.

There was no shortage of animals to visit on the farm – goats, chickens, and llamas, just to name a few. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Autumn Day of Sterling smiles as she feeds a llama Saturday afternoon.

Autumn Day of Sterling smiles as she feeds a llama Saturday afternoon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Annalee King, 5, of Thomson climbs to the seat of a tractor Saturday while visiting the farm. Along with the animals, the farm had some equipment on display, crafts for sale and food.

Annalee King, 5, of Thomson, climbs to the seat of a tractor Saturday while visiting the farm. Along with the animals, the farm had some equipment on display, crafts for sale and food. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Austin Barkley, 5, feeds a llama Saturday at P&C Little Rascals farm in Chadwick. Visitors could purchase cups of snacks for to feed a wide assortment of animals.

Austin Barkley, 5, feeds a llama Saturday at P&C Little Rascals farm in Chadwick. Visitors could purchase cups of snacks for to feed a wide assortment of animals. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

ChadwickCarroll CountyWhiteside County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois