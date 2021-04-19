16-year-old Morrison girl missing, may be a runaway

Lorilee Hutson, 16, of Morrison, last was seen Friday, when this picture was taken, wearing this sweatshirt. Anyone who sees her or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7650.

MORRISON – Police are looking for a 16-year-old Morrison girl suspected of being a runaway.

Lorilee Lane Hutson last was seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

She is white, about 5-foot-6 and 145 to 160 pounds, with long strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and a small scar at the end of her right eyebrow, but no tattoos or piercings. She also has braces, white on the top row and silver on the bottom.

She was wearing an Army green sweatshirt with “USAF” in black lettering on front, blue jeans and white Adidas shoes, and has an Under Armor backpack that’s black and gray camouflage with red trim.

Anyone with information or who has seen Lorilee is asked to call the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659; the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044, option 7; or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 800-843-5678.