Whiteside County Health Department gets $2.7 million federal grant to fight coronavirus

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Health Department is getting a $2,739,750 federal grant for its coronavirus efforts.

Exactly what that money can and will be used for will be determined over the course of the next few weeks, in discussions with federal and state officials, Health Department Administrator Cheryl Lee said, noting that the rules vary depending on where exactly the money comes from, and local officials need to make sure they are allocating the funds correctly.

The grant was awarded through the federal Department of Health and Human Services as a direct result of the American Rescue Plan, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, said in a news release.

Three other agencies – the Knox County Health Department, the Henderson County Rural Health Center, Inc. and Crusaders Central Clinic Association – also received grants, altogether totaling, $14.7 million.