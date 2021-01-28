Makers Madness contest returns to find coolest thing made in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – The hunt for the coolest thing made in Illinois is on.

The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association launched its second annual Makers Madness contest, a bracket-style tournament in which voters across the state will decide what product is the coolest thing made in Illinois.

Last year, Wahl Clippers’ clippers used for personal and pet grooming made it to the fourth round of the contest, which featured more than 260 products and nearly 300,000 votes. Local products from Facemakers in Savanna and Blount’s Woods Equipment in Oregon also were in the field.

The 2020 winner was Caterpillar Inc.’s 797F large mining truck made in Decatur.

“Manufacturing has always played a vital role in Illinois’ economy. Though the pandemic presented numerous challenges for manufacturers, they answered our nation’s call and rose to the occasion, underscoring the importance of creating and nurturing a strong manufacturing sector in Illinois,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. “This contest is a celebration of manufacturing innovation and ingenuity, which will not only help solve this health and economic crisis, but also lead our state’s recovery.”

Nominations are now being accepted at www.makersmadnessil.com, where voting will take place throughout the contest. Any product manufactured in Illinois can be nominated. While products must be made in Illinois, the manufacturers’ headquarters do not need to be located in-state.

Nominations must be submitted before noon on Feb. 14. Voting to narrow the field to the Top 16 products will begin Feb. 17, with consecutive rounds of voting taking place each week. The contest will culminate with an awards ceremony on March 24 when The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be named.