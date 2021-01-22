August 13, 2023
Shaw Local
Stupor Bowl canceled; donations for Dixon schools needed more than ever

By Rachel Rodgers
The Harrison Family figures out the answer to a question during a past Stupor Bowl championship match. The Dixon Public Schools Foundation has chosen to cancel its annual fundraiser this year because of COVID-19. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

DIXON – The Dixon Public Schools Foundation canceled this year’s Stupor Bowl because of COVID-19 concerns.

The annual trivia competition usually draws around 30 local teams and raises about $15,000 to fund educational needs throughout district classrooms.

Funding is needed more than ever to support online learning given the pandemic, and they’re asking for donations from groups, businesses, organizations and community members that they would have normally given for the competition, according to a news release.

“This year, as so many classrooms have been forced to adopt online strategies, the school district has experienced a flood of needs related to computer/online teaching. So, that money is actually needed even more than usual,” the release said.

The cost is normally $150 per team if nonprofit or family, and $300 per corporate or business team. Funding goes directly to classroom grants.

Donations can be made out to Dixon Public School District Foundation or “DPSD Foundation” to Attn: Dianne Frye (dfrye@dps170.org), 1335 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, IL 61021. They should be submitted by the would-be Stupor Bowl date, Feb. 6.

Next year’s Stupor Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2022.

Rachel Rodgers joined Sauk Valley Media in 2016 covering local government in Dixon and Lee County.