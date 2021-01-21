United Way of Lee County hires Amanda Wike new executive director

DIXON – The United Way of Lee County has a new executive director at the helm.

The agency’s board of directors recently hired Amanda Wike, replacing Keri Olson, who was named CEO of the United Way of Whiteside County in December.

Wike previously served Lee County residents with the YWCA of the Sauk Valley. She also held leadership and fundraising positions as program director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Whiteside County and for the Sterling Park District’s swim team, the Sterling Stingrays.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead United Way of Lee County and am grateful to be joining an organization with such strong leadership in the board of directors,” Wike said. “I look forward to working with the United Way agencies to help Lee County respond and recover from challenges brought forth this year, and to continue to serve all residents of Lee County.”

Board President Peter Shaw said they are excited to welcome Wike and are confident she will meet the evolving needs of the community.

“Our community’s needs have only increased through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Shaw said. “Amanda’s leadership of volunteers and her track record of successful fundraising will help the UWLC continue to evolve to meet those needs.”

Wike has been an active volunteer in the community, sitting on various boards and committees within Lee and Whiteside counties. She studied social work at Aurora University.

She’s a lifelong resident of the Sauk Valley area and has one son, Jack, 19.

The 28 agencies supported by United Way provide needed services to thousands of Lee County residents each year. Additional funding is also provided to local nonprofits through small grants.

Find the United Way of Lee County on Facebook, call 815-284-3339, or visit unitedwayofleecounty.org for more information.