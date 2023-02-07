Fitness coordinator for U.S. troops in Kuwait joins Morrison Sports Complex

MORRISON – A civilian fitness coordinator for U.S. military personnel in Kuwait will be the recreational services director at the Morrison Sports Complex.
Nathan Jacobs of Sterling will be tasked with developing recreational activities, managing park and recreational areas, and promoting use of the complex.
“I believe everything I’ve done up to this point has prepared me to take on this job,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs spent 12 years in the military’s Morale Welfare and Recreation division, serving as a fitness center leader in Kuwait.
He coordinated downtime activities for the military and coalition forces, such as 5K races, power lifting, home run derbies, strongman competitions and even an NFL combine. His duties also included organizing tournaments for traditional activities, such as for basketball, soccer, dodge ball, horseshoes, softball and volleyball.
Jacobs is a Sauk Valley Community College and Illinois State University graduate. As a teen he became an airplane pilot, training to fly solo at Whiteside County Airport.
Jacobs said he plans to grow the community’s offerings in fitness. Adding nature and art programs also are on the agenda.
He and his wife Karen have two daughters, Jameela, 3, and Hana’a, 1.
Well-traveled – he’s visited 24 countries – Jacobs now will be working out of Morrison City Hall. Call 815-772-7657 or write to njacobs@morrisonil.org to contact him with suggestions.