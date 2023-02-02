State Rep. Fritts receives committee assignments

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, was named to serve on six House committees this week.

The committees are transportation: rail systems, roads and bridges; transportation: vehicle safety; labor and commerce; and financial institutions, as well as two appropriations committees dealing with public safety and higher education.

“I look forward to diving in deeper on these topics over the next two years, and influencing the legislation and work that comes out of these committees in a positive way for my district and all of Illinois,” Fritts said in a news release.

Committee assignments were handed out by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, this week while legislators were down in Springfield for the first full week of session in the 103rd General Assembly. Committee work will likely begin next week.

The 23-year-old Dixon Republican was elected in November to represent the redrawn 74th House District, which includes parts of Lee, Whiteside, Ogle, DeKalb and La Salle counties.

“I encourage anyone to reach out to my office with input on these policy areas, I welcome all feedback from the district to ensure your views are fairly represented in our statehouse,” he said.

Fritts will be opening a district office at 101 W. First St., Suite 501, in Dixon and can be reached at Fritts@ilhousegop.org or at the district website www.RepFritts.com.