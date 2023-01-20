Dixon council approves $100,000 for theater renovations

DIXON – The Dixon City Council recently approved spending $100,000 for a $1.5 million renovation project at the Dixon Historic Theatre.
In August, the century-old theater won a $1.2 million federal Economic Development Administration grant for structural improvements to the facility. The grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
[ Dixon Historic Theatre wins $1.2 million grant for building improvements ]
Funds will go toward a new roof, tuckpointing with the exterior, windows, lighting and other improvements, City Manager Danny Langloss said.
The grant requires $300,000 in matching funds, and both the City Council and Lee County Board previously agreed to give the theater $100,000. The remaining $100,000 will come from the theater’s community fundraising campaign.
The council approved the $100,000 donation Tuesday.
Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said the theater is one of the cultural anchors for the region and helps to increase sales tax revenue in the city by bringing people to town.
Renovations to the theater have been a longtime goal to make it more successful, and Councilman Mike Venier said the project would add to the quality of life of community members.
The historic theater at 114 S. Galena Ave. had a grand reopening in September 2021, following years of efforts to streamline and improve operations as a community icon and tourism magnet. The Historic Dixon Theatre Group nonprofit was created to manage the theater in 2019, rebranding the Historic Dixon Theatre as The Dixon: Historic Theatre, but new programming was delayed because of COVID-19.
Previous repairs and renovations include replacing the fly system that controls the stage rigging, installing new curtains, removing and bringing the fire escape up to code, giving the facility a deep cleaning, making major repairs to the boiler and air conditioning, installing smart lighting, and providing upgrades to the sound system.
In 2021, the city gave the theater $200,000 for booking high-caliber acts. The goal was to have at least 20 events during the first season, and they hosted 36. The city budgeted another $100,000 for programming in addition to the $100,000 for the EDA grant work.