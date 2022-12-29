Slow down, say residents: Lowell Park Road stays at 45 mph

DIXON – The Lee County Board has decided to keep Lowell Park Road’s speed limit at 45 mph after residents spoke out about safety concerns.
In October 2020, the board approved changing the speed limit from 55 mph to 45 mph from Timber Creek Road to Pilgrim Road after residents in that area brought up issues with speeding and car crashes.
County Board members wanted to reevaluate the speed zone, and the Lee County Highway Department conducted a speed study in July for Lowell Park Road from Penrose to Pilgrim roads.
The study found that 88% of drivers violated the limit. The average for about 85% of drivers was 59 mph, and the prevailing speed was about 56 mph.
Prevailing speed is determined to reflect what a majority of drivers will drive that they judge to be safe and proper.
Following the study, board members introduced a resolution to change the the speed limit back to 55 mph, saying that “an increase in the posted speed limit on Lowell Park Road from Timber Creek Road to Pilgrim Road is reasonable and necessary for the safety of the motoring public,” and it was slated for a vote Tuesday.
Resident Mark Cecchetti, who helped convince the board to lower the speed limit in 2020, said the road has one of the highest volumes in the county, there’s a hill drivers can’t see past and and it’s prone to car crashes.
“The traffic is terrible out there,” he said. “If you live there, you have to be very, very cautious.”
Resident Thomas Halla said increasing the speed limit would be “a very, very big mistake.”
“We have to be safe out there, and keeping it at 45 I think will keep folks safe,” Halla said.
Jeff Thomas, a resident and small-business owner, said even with the reduced speed limit, people are driving 55 mph to 65 mph. It’s also dangerous for people who have to cross the road to pick up their mail, he said.
The board decided not to vote on the resolution.