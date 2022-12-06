Lee County recognizes outgoing sheriff, treasurer

DIXON – Outgoing Lee County Sheriff John Simonton and Treasurer Paula Meyer were recently recognized for their service to the county.

The Lee County Board honored Simonton and Meyer for their accomplishments over the years during the November board meeting.

Board member Jack Skrogstad, former longtime warden at the jail, said Simonton brought the sheriff’s department into the 21st Century, implemented new policy and achieved several goals, the largest being building the new Lee County Law Enforcement Center.

To pay for the new jail at 240 E. Progress Drive, Simonton successfully worked to pass a half-percent sales tax referendum after it had been voted down by the county on the first go.

The building replaced the former 50-year old jail that failed for years to meet state standards and had many structural problems.

“It’s a great building, and it was definitely needed,” Skrogstad said.

Simonton has 40 years of law enforcement experience including the last eight years as sheriff. He began his career with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, then transferred to the Illinois State Police in 1984, retiring in 2010. He then worked for three years with the Dixon Police Department, then ran and was elected Sheriff in 2014.

He decided not to run for a third term and gave support to new Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan, who was sworn into office last week after running unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.

Meyer served four years as treasurer and brought a wealth of knowledge and a professional financial background to the position, Board member Jim Schielein said.

She revamped financial reporting for county, modernized the accounting system, provided better tracking for accounts, created longterm financial projections and made operations more efficient.

Prior to becoming treasurer, Meyer was hired as Dixon’s finance director in 2012 to clean up the financial mess left after former City Comptroller Rita Crundwell stole $53.7 million from the city. Meyer has been an accountant for more than 30 years and also served as Sauk Valley Community College’s controller.

Meyer chose not to seek re-election and was replaced by new Treasurer Paul Rudolphi, who ran unopposed.