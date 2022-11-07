Family of Ken Novak raising funds for new splash pad feature in Dixon

DIXON – Family and friends of the late Ken Novak are raising funds in his honor to add a new feature to the Vaile Park splash pad.

Novak, a longtime supporter of the Dixon Park District and a fixture downtown fondly known as “Krazy Ken,” died in July 2021 after fighting Stage III esophageal cancer.

[ Dixon’s ‘Krazy Ken’ remembered for his passion, altruism ]

He operated C&N Supply in Dixon since 1986 and FarmChains.com since 2008. He also was instrumental in the development of Rosbrook Studio.

Ken Novak (Submitted)

Novak and his wife, Carol, a longtime area social worker who dedicated her life to helping children, donated $10,000 to the park district for a water table feature to be added to the Vaile Park splash pad. Carol died in 2017 of brain cancer.

The Ken Novak Memorial Fund was established for improvements to the splash pad, and about $3,000 was raised from the memorial and from a walkathon in October, said Michele Podkulski, his daughter.

“In memory of Ken, we, his family and friends, would like to add another water feature to the splash pad on the west side of Dixon,” she said. “We feel that honoring dad with this splash pad feature would not only be something he would have liked and been proud of, but it also benefits kids and families right here in our community.”

They’re hoping to raise another $4,000 for a baseball water feature, which will total about $7,000.

“This baseball water feature represents one of dad’s favorite pastimes, baseball,” she said. “He used to play baseball for hours as a kid, and then played baseball at the baseball diamond across the street from the splash pad as an adult. We think the baseball water feature will be an excellent addition to the Dixon west end splash pad.”

Donations to the Ken Novak Memorial can be made by calling the district at 815-284-3306 or by check made out to Dixon Park District with memo of “Ken Novak Memorial” and mailed to Dixon Park District, 1312 Washington Ave., Dixon, IL 61021.