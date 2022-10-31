Lee County takes back auctioned former school building deemed safety hazard

DIXON – Lee County has deemed the old Lee Center School an uninhabitable safety hazard and recently canceled its sale at auction.
The property at 1136 Inlet Road in Lee Center – which previously was converted from a school to apartments – was sold at auction through Joseph Meyer and Associates, a firm that the county contracts with to handle properties with years of delinquent taxes.
Amboy resident Samual Krokson purchased the property at auction for about $12,000, and the Lee County Board approved the sale in a bundle of auction sales in September.
However, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about the property, and the Lee County Health Department on Sept. 27 deemed it unfit for human habitation after inspections.
During the Lee County public health, safety and judicial committee meeting earlier this month, Sheriff John Simonton said the property is in “deplorable shape,” and there were serious concerns about safety hazards. He also said they don’t think it’s structurally sound.
Lee County State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said that from a public health and safety standpoint, it needs to be demolished to protect the community.
“This isn’t a property that can be turned around; it needs to be addressed,” he said.
There also were several residents concerned about the property, board member Mike Koppien said.
The building had been vandalized over the years, including many broken windows.
The County Board voted 16-3 at its meeting Oct. 20 to reconsider the bundle of auction sales and then moved to reapprove all sales except for the property at 1136 Inlet Road.
Before the vote, Krokson asked the board to let him keep the property. He said as soon as he started working on cleaning the site, someone claimed that he was dumping tires, and seven weeks later “a dozen officials were kicking in the building.”
“I don’t think it’s fair to take this purchase away from me,” he said. “I want the right to fix the property and make it a better place.”
The structure dates back to 1936, according to county records, and it was converted to apartments at least a couple of decades ago, County Administrator Wendy Ryerson said.
The building likely was abandoned before 2014, when it was sold to Wulf Ward for $38,750, Ryerson said. It sold again in 2017 for $60,000 to MEDWED Properties LLC, which defaulted on the taxes.