Lee County Board honors fallen board members

DIXON – The Lee County Board is mourning the loss of two members with longtime ties to the community who died on the same day.

Lee County Board members Bill Palen, 89, and Doug Farster, 64, died Oct. 14.

Board Chairman Bob Olson said they lost two good men on the board, and it was a hard day for everyone.

Palen was in insurance for about 60 years and served as vice president of Walder, Rhodes, Palen and Corken Insurance Agency in Dixon before his retirement.

He had served on the Lee County Board, Lee County Tourism Council and the Ogle/Lee Crime Stoppers Board. Palen also was a member and Past Exalted Ruler of the Dixon Elks Lodge, and member of and past president of the Dixon Noon Lions Club, receiving a Melvin Jones Fellowship.

Board Vice Chairman John Nicholson said he knew Palen for more than 50 years, and he will be missed.

“He was a fine guy; I can’t say enough good about him,” Nicholson said.

Farster, who died from cancer, was a Lee County Board member, Dixon Township supervisor, township clerk, Lee County Republican Central Committee chairman for more than a decade, chairman of the Lee County Council on Aging and Dixon Elks member. He also led numerous campaigns in support of local, state and congressional political races.

The board recognized a moment of silence for Palen and Farster on Thursday.