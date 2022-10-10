Dixon looking to purchase new police squad cars

DIXON – The city wants to put an order in for four new police squad cars, but officials say they are having a hard time finding them locally, citing supply chain issues.

The city normally purchases a rotation of squad cars through Ken Nelson Auto Group, which matches the state bid for the vehicles so the city doesn’t have to buy them elsewhere.

The City Council previously entered an agreement to lease its vehicles with Enterprise, with the thinking that they still would go through Ken Nelson.

“The problem is, Enterprise can’t get vehicles, and we don’t have any idea when they can get vehicles,” City Manager Danny Langloss said. “Unfortunately, with supply chain issues, the fleet vehicles for something like Enterprise and leases is low, low, low priority.”

Seeing the need to replace the worn out squad cars sooner rather than later, Deputy Chief Matt Richards found an alternative to buy vehicles from Karl Emergency Vehicles in Des Moines, Iowa.

“Due to COVID-19 and supplies and what not, we just have not been able to purchase squads,” Richards said.

The city would pay about $42,000 each, and they would arrive in the spring, he said, adding that it probably wouldn’t be until 2024 when Ken Nelson could get them in.

The council approved giving Langloss the authority to order the cars last week, and they can cancel if they’re able to find them locally.

Langloss said they should be replacing more, but they went with four to lower the cost.

“At this point, we should have put six new vehicles in our police fleet,” he said.

The city could use a surplus from the capital fund to buy the cars, which likely will total around $200,000, but Langloss said the purchase could fall into next year’s budget, which begins May 1.