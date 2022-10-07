Dixon Police Department promotes new leadership

DIXON – The Dixon Police Department recently recognized six staff members receiving promotions.

Police Chief Steve Howell presented those being promoted to the Dixon City Council earlier this week to take their new oaths of office.

Members of the Dixon Police Department were sworn in to new roles Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (Submitted by Dixon Police Department)

Howell also recognized retiring deputy chiefs Clay Whelan and Brad Sibley as well as Sgt. Jason LaMendola.

Whelan is chief deputy sheriff at the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and is slated to become sheriff Dec. 1 after running unopposed in the November general election.

Sibley accepted a position at the Illinois Department of Transportation as senior public service administrator, and LaMendola was hired as the director of Sauk Valley Community College’s new police academy, which will open in January.

Sgts. Matt Richards and Doug Lehman were both sworn in as deputy chiefs.

Richards has 24 years of service with the department including roles as patrol officer, detective, detective sergeant and tactical response team member. He also founded the annual Cops N Bobbers fishing derby, which celebrated its 16th year in the summer.

Richards said he didn’t expect to be with the department for so long.

“It’s because of the brotherhood of everybody in this department; it’s a great groups of guys and gals,” he said.

He will oversee the investigations division and civilian staff.

Dixon Police Sgt. Matt Richards is sworn in as deputy chief at the Dixon City Council meeting Oct. 3. (Submitted by Dixon Police Department)

Lehman has served 23 years with the department and held positions including patrol officer, designated officer in charge, patrol sergeant, patrol training officer, bike officer, tactical response team member, sniper team member and instructor for taser and firearms.

He will oversee patrol operations.

Officers Jeff Ragan and Charlie Thomas were sworn in as sergeants along with Detective Lincoln Sharp.

Ragan has been with the department for 21 years serving as patrol officer, detective, field training officer, K9 officer, bike officer, and tactical response team member. He also played a vital part in forming the Safe Passage Initiative, Howell said.

Dixon Police Officer Jeff Ragan is sworn in as sergeant at a Dixon City Council meeting Oct. 3. (Submitted by Dixon Police Department)

Thomas served nine years in Dixon and five years at the Rock Falls Police Department. He’s been a patrol officer, designated officer in charge, member of the Blackhawk Area Task Force, bike officer and tactical response team member.

Dixon Police Officer Charlie Thomas is sworn in as sergeant at the Dixon City Council meeting Oct. 3. (Submitted by Dixon Police Department)

Sharp has 14 years of service as a patrol officer, designated officer in charge, field training officer, bike officer, tactical response team member and taser instructor. He also oversees social media for the department.

Dixon Police Detective Lincoln Sharp is sworn in as sergeant at a Dixon City Council meeting Oct. 3. (Submitted by Dixon Police Department)

They all thanked their families and support from the department.

The department’s newest officer Kolton Morgan was also sworn in as a patrol officer. He spent three years with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.