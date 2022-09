DIXON - Dixon Mayor Li Arellano Jr. will be having an online update on city matters Tuesday.

Arellano will have a question and answer session as well as speak about economic development, street work and the city budget from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on the City of Dixon Facebook page.

Those interested can ask questions during the event or email them ahead of time to mayor@discoverdixon.org