Lee County awards $100,000 to local fire districts

DIXON – The 10 fire protection districts across Lee County each will receive $10,000 in aid from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The Lee County Board approved a total of $100,000 in ARPA funding to go to the districts, including the Dixon city and Dixon rural fire departments, as well as fire protection districts for Amboy, Franklin Grove, Ashton, West Brooklyn, Compton, Sublette, Paw Paw and Harmon.

Board member Marilyn Shippert said the fire departments differ greatly in size and financing, so giving each $10,000 seemed a bit unfair.

Dixon firefighters work at the scene of a trailer fire in 2021 neara Route 52. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

That was discussed in the ARPA committee, but the smaller districts don’t have the same funding and resources as the bigger ones, board Chairman Bob Olson said. The districts also are encouraged to work together and possibly use funds for group projects, board member Jim Schielein added.

Some of the districts rely on volunteers and have very low manpower, board member Lirim Mimini said.

The board approved the funding in a 16-3-2 vote with members Shippert, Rick Humphrey and Tom Wilson voting against. There were two abstentions.

The county’s total ARPA allocation is about $6.6 million.

