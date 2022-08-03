August 03, 2022
Shaw Local
Dixon sets town hall to address concerns about sober houses, recovery homes

Meeting will feature panel of experts

By Rachel Rodgers
Gerald Lott, director of Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery, tours a building in Dixon on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, which is being converted into a home for men who are recovering from alcohol or drug addictions.

Gaylloyd "Gerry" Lott Jr., director of Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery, tours a building in Dixon on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, which is being converted into a home for men who are recovering from alcohol or drug addictions.

DIXON – The city will be hosting a town hall Tuesday with the goal of alleviating concerns from some residents about a proposed sober living facility on East Fellows Street.

Gaylloyd “Gerry” Lott Jr., executive director of nonprofit organization Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery and trustee of the 403 E. Fellows Street Land Trust, bought the home in central Dixon in November looking to create a sober living home for up to 11 men recovering from substance abuse disorder, and two staff members.

The house is located at 403 East Fellows in Dixon.

The house is located at 403 East Fellows in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

A few months ago, Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery withdrew its petition to have the property designated a “lodging house” for the purpose of opening a sober living facility after finding out that a sober home wouldn’t fit into the city’s current zoning categories.

A sober living home is one in which abusers who have completed rehab live for a time, getting treatment and supporting one another while they attend school, find jobs and work on their recovery. It’s a way to keep them from returning to their previous environments, where they used, had friends who used, and likely don’t have the services and support needed to maintain their sobriety.

Creating more sober homes has been a goal of area substance abuse treatment providers for many years in the Sauk Valley, especially after a rise in local deaths during the opioid epidemic.

The Dixon City Council gave the green light in May to hire outside counsel to look into new zoning that would work for the project. There were also plans to schedule a town hall on sober houses and recovery homes.

Lott talks about the different spaces and living areas in the home. Here is the room where the house leader will sleep.

Lott talks about the different spaces and living areas in the home. Here is the room where the house leader will sleep. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The town hall will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Loveland Community House and Museum featuring a panel of experts, City Manager Danny Langloss said Monday.

A local neighborhood group formed earlier this year to oppose having a sober living home in a residential area.

Langloss said there has been a mix of misinformation from residents and other concerns, and the hope is that the town hall will educate community members and give a forum to ask questions.

The Sinnissippi Recovery Home at 922 W. Washington Ave., a former Kreider Services group home, has been a sober living house for up to 10 men since May 30, 2018. It, too, is not zoned correctly and will need to have different zoning once approved by the council.

Saturday's open house was an invitation to neighbors and other community members to tour the home and learn about what they hope to accomplish here.

Saturday's open house was an invitation to neighbors and other community members to tour the home and learn about what they hope to accomplish here. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

No action will be taken at the town hall. It will be more of a listening session, Langloss said.

Sarah Kent talks about the kitchen in the home she grew up in during an open house Saturday, April 16, 2022. The home has been converted into a sober living facility by Sauk Valley Voice of Recovery. "I am really excited to see how they have renovated the house." Kent said

Sarah Kent talks about the kitchen in the home she grew up in during an open house Saturday, April 16, 2022. The home has been converted into a sober living facility by Sauk Valley Voice of Recovery. “I am really excited to see how they have renovated the house.” Kent said (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

