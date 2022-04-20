Dixon council finalizes Fargo Creek TIF district

DIXON — The Dixon City Council finished creating its second tax increment financing district Monday to help spur a flurry of new commercial, industrial and residential development on the horizon.

During the last few months, the city has taken steps in creating two tax increment financing districts that would allow newly generated property tax dollars to go toward redeveloping areas of land stretching from First Street past Interstate 88.

New property tax dollars would go toward developing the districts — such as for infrastructure improvements to accommodate new businesses — in the Industrial Park redevelopment area and Fargo Creek redevelopment area.

The Fargo Creek plan includes 619 acres, 432 of which are vacant, 126 are developed and 61 are right-of-ways. The boundaries roughly cover First Street to the north, Peoria and Chicago avenues to the east, I-88 to the south, and Depot Avenue and Pump Factory Road to the west.

Dixon is looking to create two new tax increment financing districts, including the Fargo Creek TIF that would stretch from First Street to Interstate 88. (Submitted)

The council approved three ordinances April 4 for establishing the Industrial Park TIF that covers 236 acres, of which 155 are vacant, 78 are developed and three are right-of-ways. It’s located south of I-88, between South Galena Avenue and U.S. Route 52.

The council approved ordinances creating the Fargo Creek TIF Monday.

It’s a culmination of more than 2 years of work with annexing hundreds of acres into the city as well as a series of hearings, meetings and public notices.

In October, the City Council approved nine annexation agreements for 657 acres after years of working with landowners and developers to open up new opportunities in South Dixon near the interstate.

One of the annexation projects is the Gateway Project — referred to as Dixon Land Group — which will bring a major development across 27 acres on South Galena Avenue across from Walmart between Keul and Bloody Gulch roads.

The project — by developers Xsite Real Estate of Burr Ridge and Walsh Partners of Elmhurst — is expected to break ground at the end of the month, bring in a dozen businesses including at least one hotel, gas station, and fast-food restaurant, as well as create more than 600 jobs and $1 million a year in new tax revenue.

Dixon is looking to create two new tax increment financing districts, including the Industrial Park TIF that would stretch south from Interstate 88 between South Galena Avenue and U.S. Route 52. (Submitted)











