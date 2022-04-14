Fiscal game-changer: Dixon council considers bonding its pension debt

DIXON - The city is looking into refinancing its public safety pension debt with the goal of saving millions of dollars across future years that could be put toward economic development.

The council began discussing the idea of pursuing general obligation bonds to cover pension debt about a month or so ago after speaking with Sterling officials, who had finalized bonding its pension debt after starting the process last year.

With low interest rates for governments, many communities are considering this avenue to achieve a higher pension system funding level, capture returns in the market and get a more consistent annual payment, Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said.

“I do think this has a lot of potential,” Arellano said. “This plan would put us in a path where roughly 17 years from now...the city would be completely debt free with the public safety pension debt.”

The city would start to see savings after 4 years, and after 17 years, the city would save $1.5 million a year.

The annual pension payment would shrink to around $500,000 a year rather than more than $2 million, which would free up funds that could go toward development with the Interstate 88 corridor, the Viaduct Point riverfront revitalization project and other areas of town, he said.

“I think the city of Dixon would be poised to be one of the most financially powerful, economically powerful communities of our size in northwest Illinois,” Arellano said.

The city has around $23 million in unfunded pension liability, split with $15 million on the police pension side and $17.9 million with the fire pension system, City Manager Danny Langloss said.

There are several steps the city would take to undergo the bonding process, including paying about $25,000 to get a bond rating for the city that represents its creditworthiness.

The council will hear presentations from Bernardi Securities Inc. and Ice Miller LLP at a future meeting to get more details on the city’s options for bonding its pension debt.

“This is something that can be game changing for us in the future,” Langloss said.