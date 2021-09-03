Ogle County Republicans censure Kinzinger

OREGON – The Ogle County Central Republican Committee voted unanimously to censure U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger this week.

The group will not give Kinzinger financial support in any future election, and the “organization has no confidence in Kinzinger’s representation of his constituents,” according to a news release from the Ogle County Republicans.

Members also voice criticism of his “last-minute effort” to keep the Byron Nuclear Plant from closing Sept. 13. He wrote a letter to President Joe Biden a week ago calling for federal action to keep Exelon from shuttering the Byron and Dresden plants. He asked that emergency powers be used to combat the closures until Congress passes the Preserving Existing Nuclear Generation Act, which includes a financial credit program for such plants.

“The committee was dismayed by Kinzinger’s last-minute effort to work against the closing of the nuclear plant, allowing too much time to pass before doing anything to support the extension,” said Jamey Sulser, who made the motion to censure Kinzinger during the committee meeting Tuesday. “So, after the time had passed when something could be done about it (the nuclear plant), he decided to pander to people he knew he had let down.”

Precinct committeeman Kevin Colbert said he recently walked his district speaking with Republican voters, and no one had any positive comment about the 16th District congressman.

Kinzinger has been under fire from several Republican groups criticizing him for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump and not supporting false claims that Trump won the 2020 election.

“The Ogle County Republicans join other area counties in their conclusion that Kinzinger listens to big money interests rather than his constituents, aligns himself with the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi, is dismissive of grass roots concerns and is disconnected from the real needs of the local area he represents,” committee members said in the release.

Other organizations that voted to censure Kinzinger include the LaSalle County Republican Central Committee, the Will County GOP and the Central Illinois’ Iroquois County’s GOP. Kinzinger called the censure votes “petty” after hearing of the Will County vote.

Kinzinger communications director Maura Gillespie did not respond to requests for comment.