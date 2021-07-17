State Rep. McCombie mulls senate run following district consolidation

SAVANNA - State Rep. Tony McCombie is considering a run for state senate after her district was merged with two others during legislative redistricting.

The new legislative maps, which are being contested in court, would turn the 89th District into the 90th District and consolidate part of the current 90th District with the 74th, represented by McCombie.

That would mean McCombie, R-Savanna, would have to go up against Demmer, R-Dixon, or state Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, to retain her seat, and she doesn’t want to challenge “a fellow Republican.”

Instead, she’s thinking about pursuing the redrawn 37th Senate District seat, which covers portions of Bureau, Henry, La Salle, Lee, Marshall, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Whiteside and Woodford counties.

“Democrat politicians drew this map behind closed doors and consolidated me with other Republicans, aiming to push me out of office,” McCombie said. “Rather than challenge a House colleague, many community leaders I represent are encouraging me to run to continue to represent them in the State Senate in District 37.”

McCombie owns a real estate appraisal small business, Blue Appraisals LLC, and works as a Realtor® with Mel Foster Co. She previously served as Mayor of Savanna and on the Savanna City Council. She is a graduate of Western Illinois University. She and Curt, her husband of 14 years, reside in Savanna currently; although, McCombie would need to move if elected to the 37th District.

“I am not done working for the people of Illinois. Illinois taxpayers expect an honest, efficient government with an appreciation to protect our investments in shared priorities,” McCombie said.

The mapping lawsuit argues that the new state House and Senate district maps violate the U.S. Constitution because they were drawn using survey data rather than official U.S Census numbers, which have been delayed until mid-August due to the pandemic and other factors.