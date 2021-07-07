Dixon council approves demo work at Dixon Iron and Metal site

DIXON – The city has taken another step in cleaning up the former Dixon Iron and Metal Co. scrapyard to make room for extending the bike path.

The City Council approved demolition work Monday for two buildings at the site, 78 Monroe Ave., which will be done by Martin & Co. Excavating for $82,400.

There are five buildings on the property that will all eventually need to come down, but costs came in more than 60% higher than the engineer’s estimate for the total work, so they’re going to focus on demolishing the two time-critical buildings for now, Public Works Director Matt Heckman said.

In 2019, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began $3 million in emergency cleanup work at the site after contaminants were found going into the river. The EPA will return in August for another $1 million of work.

Taking down the buildings will allow the EPA room to dry sediment found in the river bank and river before disposing of it, Heckman said.

The other three buildings will be demolished sometime in the next year or so, and bike path construction could begin in 2023 if the environmental remediation is completed.

Local officials hope to raze the remaining buildings on the former DIxon Iron and Metal yard along the Rock River in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

The demolition price is higher than a normal property because of the cleanup needed.

“This isn’t just a normal building tear-down,” Mayor Li Arellano Jr. said. “This is a remediated area, and some of these buildings fall under that category.”

The scrapyard is part of the Viaduct Point project footprint, with the overall goal being to prime the area for future development, including extending the city bike path along the river and up to the viaducts, as well as attracting commercial development.

In 2016, the city received a $2 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for expanding the bike path 1.6 miles, and the state recently added $1.4 million in grant funding for the project. The new path will run east on River Road toward Raynor Garage Doors and west along the river with a ramp to the viaducts running to Seventh Street.

The city has earmarked $1 million in Rita Crundwell recovery fund dollars for expenses not covered by the ITEP grant, and the demolition costs will come from that pool.

Following years of extending the grant deadline until the scrapyard is cleaned up, there were rising costs for the project, including features like lighting, seating and landscaping, so the additional grant will help defray costs for the city.