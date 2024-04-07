Morrison High School inducts 15 students into National Honor Society

MORRISON — Fifteen students were inducted into Morrison High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society on Wednesday, April 3, during an evening ceremony in the high school’s auditorium.

Students were selected based on academic credentials (3.5 grade-point average or higher); their leadership in school and community activities; their solid character; and their service to others.

New inductees consisted of 14 juniors and one senior. Multiple Morrison High School seniors who were selected last year as juniors took active roles in the ceremony.

The evening began with a procession of students into the auditorium, followed by a welcome and introduction of current members by Morrison High School Principal David Mills.

NHS members Cameron McDonnell, Evan McDonnell, Sarah Weston, Geneva Connelly, Peyton Emerson, Madison Banks, Cooper Bush, Madison Krum, Cambell Buikema, and Katie Hutchison spoke about the purpose of the National Honor Society and the themes of service, leadership, scholarship, and character. Alyvia Behrens offered a reflection regarding the senior class, including its adaptability during the period of virtual learning that followed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carly Boonstra introduced new members, and Caden Bielema presented each new NHS member with a pin and certificate recognizing his or her membership in NHS.

Dailey Damhoff congratulated the new members, and Emery Brewer led inductees in the National Honor Society Pledge. Kaylynn Alfrejd concluded the ceremony by recognizing all the parents, family, teachers, school staff, and friends who contributed to the students’ success. Following a group photo on stage, guests enjoyed cookies and bottled water in the cafeteria.

Congratulations to all the new and continuing members of the NHS!

Juniors inducted on Wednesday, April 3 were Madilyn Armitage, Colton Bielema, Austin Boonstra, Landon Cook, Isabella Duncan, Blake Huizenga, Brooklynn Knouse, Paige Leighton, Isaiah McDearmon, MaKenzie Neas, Kaylee Pruis, Sarah Stralow, Gavin Streets Wood, and Camryn Veltrop.

Senior Madeleine Milnes was inducted.

Seniors continuing their membership in NHS are Blake Adams, Kaylynn Alfrejd, Madison Banks, Alyvia Behrens, Caden Bielema, Carly Boonstra, Emery Brewer, Cambell Buikema, Cooper Bush, Geneva Connelly, Dailey Damhoff, Jordan Eads, Peyton Emerson, Brianna Groenewold, Katie Hutchison, Karalynn Kirkpatrick, Madison Krum, Cameron McDonnell, Evan McDonnell, Chase Newman, Emma Oldham, Gracelyn Streets Wood, Sarah Weston, and Hailey Wiersema.