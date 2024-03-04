MHS exploring summer 2024 driver education course

MORRISON — Morrison High School is exploring the feasibility of offering both the classroom and behind-the-wheel phases of driver education during summer 2024. Provided that at least 12 students register and pay for the course by the Friday, April 19, registration deadline, the program will run from Monday, June 3, through Thursday, June 27, and will be priced at $300.

If sufficient interest exists, the classroom course will run from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursdays. No classroom or behind-the-wheel driving sessions will be held on Fridays. The course will be open to students outside District No. 6 as well as those who live within District No. 6′s boundaries.

The BTW driving sessions will take place both before the course from 7:30-9:30 a.m. and after the course from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Students will be able to select BTW driving time slots that fit their schedules during a time-slot selection process on the first day of the course.

Since the driver ed vehicle is shared with staff members who attend conferences during the summer, some driving might continue into July and August, depending on vehicle availability.

Students who are at least age 15 will be able to complete the 30-hour classroom requirement, the 6-hour BTW driving requirement, and the 6-hour in-car observation requirement during the summer class. Students who are at least age 14 years and 6 months may enroll in the classroom phase; these students will be able to participate in BTW driving sessions later in the summer or during the fall 2024 semester upon turning 15.

Students will also need to pay a $20 instruction permit fee to the Illinois Secretary of State when they apply for their instruction permits. Please note that the $20 permit fee must be paid separately and should not be submitted when students register for the course. The instructor will provide further guidance once the course is underway regarding when parents and students should plan to pay the $20 permit fee.