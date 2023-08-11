Education notes and honors for Sauk Valley students: August 11, 2023

Hockman named to Dean’s List

ADELPHI, Md. — Eric Hockman of Chadwick was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Long receives degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The University of Alaska Fairbanks honored the Class of 2023 during its 101st commencement ceremony May 6 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. Jessa Long of Dixon earned a master’s degree in business administration.

Local students on Bradley University’s Dean’s List

PEORIA — More than 1.700 students were named to Bradley’s Dean’s List for spring 2023. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale. Local students named to the list include Megan Schave of Chadwick; Emma Godbold of Dixon; Torey Leverton of Lanark; Clara Bush and Sofia Scott of Morrison; Kaylee Brown of Rochelle; and Lennon Allison, Camryn Johnson and Kennedi Oltmans, all of Rock Falls.

UW-Madison announces spring graduates

MADISON, Wis. — A total of 8,625 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Local graduates are Robert Youngren of Oregon, who earned a bachelor of science degree in consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Lauren Humphreys of Sterling, who earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education and graduated with Distinction; and Kolton Loos, who received a bachelor of science degree in economics.

Wetzell awarded degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic

DAVENPORT — Bailey Wetzell of Rock Falls has graduated with a bachelor of science degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport.

Tri-County Opportunities Council announces recipients of CSBG scholarship awards

STERLING — Tri-County Opportunities Council has the announced recipients of CSBG scholarship awards for 2023-2024. Recipients include Kaylee Dowda and Ayize Martin from Bureau County; Isabella Pena from Carroll County; Arianna Heersink, Jennifer Horton and Jazzmyn DeFord from LaSalle County; Nour Alsramah, Janda Hicks, Jack Johnson, and Anna Logan from Lee County; and Zalak Patel and Alva Valle from Ogle County.