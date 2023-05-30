Fulton college student receives Whiteside County Natural Area scholarship

MORRISON – Jacob Pannell of Fulton was awarded a $500 scholarship for the 2023-24 school year from Whiteside County Natural Area Guardians Scholarship Committee.

Pannell is the son of Ed and Susie Pannell of Fulton. Pannell graduated from Fulton High School in 2020. He is majoring in environmental science and conservation and minoring in biology at the University of Wisconsin at Platteville.

Pannell is a member of the UW-Platteville Sportsman’s Club, the environmental science club, and the Driftless Area Land Conservancy Land Management Committee.

For information, email whitesidecountyswcd@hotmail.com or call 815-772- 2124, ext. 3.