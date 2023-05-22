Black Hawk East, Central College grads; other Sauk Valley-area achievers

An updated listing of recent announcements of Sauk Valley-area students with collegiate academic achievements.
Black Hawk College East Campus
Spring 2023 graduates
Albany. Gunnar Wuebben
Dixon. Nicole Hill
Erie. Cody Jacobs
Prophetstown. MacKenzie Vahle
Rock Falls. Drew Ebersole
Walnut. Samantha Bohm
Central College
Scholarship Recognition
Dixon. Justin Dallas, C.V. Starr Scholarship
Rochelle. Gregory Ricketts, Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship
Milledgeville. Tessa Brubaker, Henry & Tena Van Roekel Scholarship
Morrison. Shanna Hudson, Geisler Penquite Scholarship and John & Vera Wesselink Scholarship
Morrison. Megan Muur, John Reynen Endowed Scholarship
Erie. Riley Packer, Gertrude Poole Scholarship
Chadwick. Nathan Rahn, Jane E. Hamilton Scholarship and Vander Wal Family Endowed Scholarship
Fulton. Tiffany Smith, Gertrude Poole Scholarship and Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship
Central College
Commencement
Rochelle. Gregory Ricketts, bachelor’s degree cum laude majoring in Economics.
Sterling. Carson Boyer, bachelor’s degree majoring in Kinesiology .
Morrison. Megan Muur, bachelor’s degree majoring in Communication Studies .
Chadwick. Nathan Rahn, bachelor’s degree majoring in Business Management and Alpha Alpha Alpha honors.
Missouri State University
Occupational Therapy, scholarly publication inJournal of Neonatal Nursing
Ohio. Paige Conner
Phi Kappa Phi
College honor society inductions
Dixon. Laura Bessert, Northern Illinois University; Jessica Lopez, Northern Illinois University
Oregon. Jadyn Bothe, Illinois Wesleyan University; Ashlyn Kitzmiller, Northern Illinois University
Rock Falls. Lauren Moeller, Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Triota - Iota Iota Iota
College honor society for women’s and gender studies induction
Sterling. Nicole DeJonge, Ripon College
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Spring 2023 graduates
Bryon. Morgan Jackson, bachelor’s computer science
University of Iowa
Henry B. Tippie College of Business Awards
Ashton. Luke Warner. Depart of Accounting Faculty Scholar Award.
Columbia College
Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Creston. Kody Williams
Bob Jones University
Lanark. Jaxon Dobish, associate degree program, hired by Countryside Landscaping, Lake Carroll
Omicron Delta Kappa
Initiation
Oregon. Leslie Bandera, Augustana College.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Degree candidate
Rock Falls. Ryan Johnston, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
University of Illinois Springfield
2023 degree candidates
Morrison. Erin Sanders, master’s degree education
Rock Falls. Karen Woods-Meurer, bachelor’s business administration
Sterling. Spencer Mauch, bachelor’s computer science, summa cum laude
St. Northberg College
Commencement
Rock Falls. Olivia Boesen, Bachelor of Business Administration
Southern New Hampshire University
Winter 2023 President’s List
Franklin Grove. Mitchell Reuter.
Dixon. Hector Chavez, Kody Durdan.
Erie. Joshua Wheeler
Amboy. Chelsey Haye.