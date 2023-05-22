Black Hawk East, Central College grads; other Sauk Valley-area achievers

An updated listing of recent announcements of Sauk Valley-area students with collegiate academic achievements.

Black Hawk College East Campus

Spring 2023 graduates

Albany. Gunnar Wuebben

Dixon. Nicole Hill

Erie. Cody Jacobs

Prophetstown. MacKenzie Vahle

Rock Falls. Drew Ebersole

Walnut. Samantha Bohm

Central College

Scholarship Recognition

Dixon. Justin Dallas, C.V. Starr Scholarship

Rochelle. Gregory Ricketts, Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship

Milledgeville. Tessa Brubaker, Henry & Tena Van Roekel Scholarship

Morrison. Shanna Hudson, Geisler Penquite Scholarship and John & Vera Wesselink Scholarship

Morrison. Megan Muur, John Reynen Endowed Scholarship

Erie. Riley Packer, Gertrude Poole Scholarship

Chadwick. Nathan Rahn, Jane E. Hamilton Scholarship and Vander Wal Family Endowed Scholarship

Fulton. Tiffany Smith, Gertrude Poole Scholarship and Orville & Ermina Dykstra Scholarship

Central College

Commencement

Rochelle. Gregory Ricketts, bachelor’s degree cum laude majoring in Economics.

Sterling. Carson Boyer, bachelor’s degree majoring in Kinesiology .

Morrison. Megan Muur, bachelor’s degree majoring in Communication Studies .

Chadwick. Nathan Rahn, bachelor’s degree majoring in Business Management and Alpha Alpha Alpha honors.

Missouri State University

Occupational Therapy, scholarly publication inJournal of Neonatal Nursing

Ohio. Paige Conner

Phi Kappa Phi

College honor society inductions

Dixon. Laura Bessert, Northern Illinois University; Jessica Lopez, Northern Illinois University

Oregon. Jadyn Bothe, Illinois Wesleyan University; Ashlyn Kitzmiller, Northern Illinois University

Rock Falls. Lauren Moeller, Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Triota - Iota Iota Iota

College honor society for women’s and gender studies induction

Sterling. Nicole DeJonge, Ripon College

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Spring 2023 graduates

Bryon. Morgan Jackson, bachelor’s computer science

University of Iowa

Henry B. Tippie College of Business Awards

Ashton. Luke Warner. Depart of Accounting Faculty Scholar Award.

Columbia College

Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Creston. Kody Williams

Bob Jones University

Lanark. Jaxon Dobish, associate degree program, hired by Countryside Landscaping, Lake Carroll

Omicron Delta Kappa

Initiation

Oregon. Leslie Bandera, Augustana College.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Degree candidate

Rock Falls. Ryan Johnston, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

University of Illinois Springfield

2023 degree candidates

Morrison. Erin Sanders, master’s degree education

Rock Falls. Karen Woods-Meurer, bachelor’s business administration

Sterling. Spencer Mauch, bachelor’s computer science, summa cum laude

St. Northberg College

Commencement

Rock Falls. Olivia Boesen, Bachelor of Business Administration

Southern New Hampshire University

Winter 2023 President’s List

Franklin Grove. Mitchell Reuter.

Dixon. Hector Chavez, Kody Durdan.

Erie. Joshua Wheeler

Amboy. Chelsey Haye.