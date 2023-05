Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 The cast of Faith Christian’s spring play “Every Crook and Nanny” invite you to come out to their performances on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Faith Christian School students will be presenting the play “Every Little Crook and Nanny” in a dessert theater format at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at its middle school-high school campus at 7571 S. Ridge Road in Grand Detour. For information on the show or to buy tickets, please call the school office at 815.652.4806.