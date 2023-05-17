Dixon High School scholarship winners announced

DIXON – Here are the 2023 Dixon High School scholarship winners, which were presented during an assembly May 3 and included in the board of education meeting notes for May 10.
In total, scholarships valuing $165,400 were awarded.
List is by amount, scholarship and student recipient:
$16,000
DPS Foundation Student of the Year: Leah Kuehl.
$15,000
William H. Jones: Jack Johnson, Kaitlyn Knipple.
$8,000
Sauk Scholars: Abagail Knipple, Harvest Day, Mekhi McGlown, Nour Alsramah, Sara Hintz, Sydney Hargrave
$6,000
DPS Foundation High Honors: Abagail Knipple, Hanna Lengquist, Nour Alsramah, Olivia Gingras.
$4,000
Dahlquist Memorial: Jack Johnson.
$2,500
First National Bank of Amboy: Nour Alsramah.
$2,000
DPS Foundation Honors: Derik Garza, Grant Boss, Harry Doane.
Ed Slain Memorial: Jack Johnson
$1,500
Dixon Police: Jack Dempsey.
Helander-American Values: Veronica Wade
Kiwanis two-year Richard Lovett: Grace DeBord, Veronica Wade
Kiwanis four-year bill Zinnen: Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kueh
$1,000
Dixon Evening Lions: Abagail Knipple.
Dixon Lioness: Hanna Lengquist.
Harry A. Ulferts: Jack Dempsey.
Johnson Music: Olivia Gingras.
Joyce McClintock: Addison Morley, Veronica Wade
Kreider Alliance: Elizabeth Childers.
Linda Harvey-Securada Memorial: Hanna Lengquist
Rock River-Engineers: Leah Kuehl
Ryan Apple Memorial: Wyatt Wetzell
$500
Adee: Olivia Gingras.
Booster Club Jon Nagy: Kaitlyn Knipple, Nour Alsramah.
Dixon Athletic Boosters: Derik Garza, Ethan Mick.
Dixon Education Association: Hanna Lengquist, Olivia Gingras.
Dixon Noon Lions: Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kuehl, Veronica Wade.
Dolph and Karen Ricks, $500: Hanna Lengquist, Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kuehl.
Emma Hubbs Tennis, $500: Leah Kuehl
Lee Center Lodge 146: Derik Garza, Veronica Wade
Lee County Democratic Central Committee: Olivia Gingras
PEO Chapter KM: Veronica Wade.
Reagan Run: Derek Garza, Grant Boss, Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kueh, Veronica Wade
Senior Leadership: Sydney Hargrave
WACC Student of the Year Allied Health: Leslie Phillips
WACC Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary: Hanna Lengquist
$300
Lee County Pork Producers: Olivia Gingras.
WACC Student Recognition Scholarship: Emma Jones, Veronica Wade
Undisclosed
Sauk Academy: Bashar Elbzour, Collin Tran-Howland
Sauk Athletics: Abagail Knipple, Ella Govig, Harvest Day, Sydney Hargrave