Dixon High School scholarship winners announced

DIXON – Here are the 2023 Dixon High School scholarship winners, which were presented during an assembly May 3 and included in the board of education meeting notes for May 10.

In total, scholarships valuing $165,400 were awarded.

List is by amount, scholarship and student recipient:

$16,000

DPS Foundation Student of the Year: Leah Kuehl.

$15,000

William H. Jones: Jack Johnson, Kaitlyn Knipple.

$8,000

Sauk Scholars: Abagail Knipple, Harvest Day, Mekhi McGlown, Nour Alsramah, Sara Hintz, Sydney Hargrave

$6,000

DPS Foundation High Honors: Abagail Knipple, Hanna Lengquist, Nour Alsramah, Olivia Gingras.

$4,000

Dahlquist Memorial: Jack Johnson.

$2,500

First National Bank of Amboy: Nour Alsramah.

$2,000

DPS Foundation Honors: Derik Garza, Grant Boss, Harry Doane.

Ed Slain Memorial: Jack Johnson

$1,500

Dixon Police: Jack Dempsey.

Helander-American Values: Veronica Wade

Kiwanis two-year Richard Lovett: Grace DeBord, Veronica Wade

Kiwanis four-year bill Zinnen: Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kueh

$1,000

Dixon Evening Lions: Abagail Knipple.

Dixon Lioness: Hanna Lengquist.

Harry A. Ulferts: Jack Dempsey.

Johnson Music: Olivia Gingras.

Joyce McClintock: Addison Morley, Veronica Wade

Kreider Alliance: Elizabeth Childers.

Linda Harvey-Securada Memorial: Hanna Lengquist

Rock River-Engineers: Leah Kuehl

Ryan Apple Memorial: Wyatt Wetzell

$500

Adee: Olivia Gingras.

Booster Club Jon Nagy: Kaitlyn Knipple, Nour Alsramah.

Dixon Athletic Boosters: Derik Garza, Ethan Mick.

Dixon Education Association: Hanna Lengquist, Olivia Gingras.

Dixon Noon Lions: Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kuehl, Veronica Wade.

Dolph and Karen Ricks, $500: Hanna Lengquist, Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kuehl.

Emma Hubbs Tennis, $500: Leah Kuehl

Lee Center Lodge 146: Derik Garza, Veronica Wade

Lee County Democratic Central Committee: Olivia Gingras

PEO Chapter KM: Veronica Wade.

Reagan Run: Derek Garza, Grant Boss, Kaitlyn Knipple, Leah Kueh, Veronica Wade

Senior Leadership: Sydney Hargrave

WACC Student of the Year Allied Health: Leslie Phillips

WACC Twin Cities Sunrise Rotary: Hanna Lengquist

$300

Lee County Pork Producers: Olivia Gingras.

WACC Student Recognition Scholarship: Emma Jones, Veronica Wade

Undisclosed

Sauk Academy: Bashar Elbzour, Collin Tran-Howland

Sauk Athletics: Abagail Knipple, Ella Govig, Harvest Day, Sydney Hargrave