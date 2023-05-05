May 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

NIU STEM Cafe taking place May 20 in Oregon

By Shaw Local News Network
After going through the chute to be vaccinated, the bison are either released back to the Nachusa Grasslands or held in separate pens.

After going through the chute to be vaccinated, the bison are either released back to the Nachusa Grasslands or held in separate pens in a file photo from October. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

OREGON – Northern Illinois University will host its next STEM Cafe from 9 a.m. to noon May 20, at NIU Lorado Taft, 1414 North River Road, Oregon.

The cafe features a presentation on the effects and efforts of reintroducing bison to northern Illinois’ ecosystem. There will also be a guided tour of the Nachusa Grasslands. The presentation is being led by Holly Jones, NIU biology professor. A breakfast buffet will be provided.

The STEM Cafe is $20 and is open to the public. Registration is required to attend. For information and to register, visit go.niu.edu/bison.

SVM Community BriefsOregonNorthern Illinois University
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois