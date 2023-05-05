NIU STEM Cafe taking place May 20 in Oregon

OREGON – Northern Illinois University will host its next STEM Cafe from 9 a.m. to noon May 20, at NIU Lorado Taft, 1414 North River Road, Oregon.

The cafe features a presentation on the effects and efforts of reintroducing bison to northern Illinois’ ecosystem. There will also be a guided tour of the Nachusa Grasslands. The presentation is being led by Holly Jones, NIU biology professor. A breakfast buffet will be provided.

The STEM Cafe is $20 and is open to the public. Registration is required to attend. For information and to register, visit go.niu.edu/bison.