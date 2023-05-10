Bench trial begins for Polo man accused in October 2020 shooting death

OREGON – Testimony began Wednesday morning in the bench trial of a Polo man charged with three counts of first-degree murder of Oregon man who was shot in October 2020 following a domestic altercation at a Rochelle home.

Cody W. Neuschwanger, 26, is charged with the death of 37-year-old Devin Bailey, who was found wounded about 9:15 p.m. Oct. 29, 2020, outside a home at 1122 block of First Avenue in Rochelle.

Cody Neuschwanger (Ogle County Jail photo)

Bailey was rushed to Rochelle Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to his torso.

In opening arguments on Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten claimed Neuschwanger “shot and killed” Bailey with a single shot to his chest.

The shooting came after Neuschwanger and two others argued with Bailey following a domestic incident in the home, Leisten added.

Michael Johnson, a defense attorney, argued Neuschwanger was trying to help a friend retrieve his mother from an abusive relationship with Bailey.

Bailey became violent and chased the mother’s son out of the home and then charged Neuschwanger with a “long metal tool,” Johnson continued.

“Cody warned Devin but Devin continued and because he [Cody] believed he had no other choice he fired one shot,” Johnson said.

Johnson said Neuschwanger – who had a license for conceal carry – called 911 immediately and asked for two ambulances.

“He immediately told police what happened and what he saw.,” Johnson said. “The state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cody was acting without legal justification.”

“The state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Cody was acting without legal justification.” — Michael Johnson, defense attorney for Cody Neuschwanger, who is on trial in 2020 shooting death

During state testimony, two Rochelle police officers, Aaron Rodabaugh and Ryan Berry, said when they responded to the home they found Bailey laying in the grass by the home’s driveway with gunshot wound to his abdomen.

“He was breathing and trying to talk, but he wasn’t making any sense,” testified Rodabaugh.

Police recovered one shell casing and a 12-14″ metal rasp laying in the yard within several feet of Bailey.

Berry said he spoke with Neuschwanger at the scene, but did not read him his Miranda rights because he was in an initial “fact-finding” mode.

“He [Neuschwanger] said he basically said he came to rescue this woman who was being beaten up,” said Berry. “He said [Bailey] started to attack him with what he thought was a large knife and he had gotten into his ‘safe space’ and he feared for his safety.”

Shawn Warczak, 20, of Polo, who was 17 at the time of the alleged crime, said he received a text from his mother asking for a ride from the Rochelle home where she was staying with Bailey, who was her boyfriend. Warczak said his mom wanted to return to Polo because Bailey had threatened her.

Warczak said his mom could not drive herself from the residence because she had a DUI conviction, had been drinking, and had a breath analyzer connected to her car.

Warczak, who only agreed to testify if he was granted immunity from any future prosecution from this incident, said he could not drive his own car from Polo to Rochelle because he didn’t have insurance on it.

Warczak said he was a close friend of Neuschwanger’s and texted him for a ride to Rochelle to retrieve his mother.

Neuschwanger has been free since Jan. 15, 2021, after posting $10,000 of his $100,000 bail, which was reduced from $500,000 on Nov. 4, 2020, over the objection of the prosecution.

Judge John “Ben” Roe is presiding over the bench trial which is expected to last 2 days.

Neuschwanger also is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.