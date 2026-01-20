Love’s Travel Stop near Rock Falls to begin construction this month

Construction on the Love’s Travel Stop planned for Rock Falls near the interchange of Illinois Route 40 and Interstate 88 is expected to begin this month, according to the city of Rock Falls.

A post on the city’s Facebook page on Tuesday stated that Love’s Travel Stop construction would begin Jan. 29, with a scheduled opening date of July 23.

“Love’s is excited to join the Rock Falls community this year with a location that will provide fuel, a variety of food options and other amenities such as clean restrooms and showers,” Lauren Daniels, media relations specialist with Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, said.

Daniels said the Rock Falls Love’s Travel Stop should bring 50 to 70 new jobs to the community, including store operations and management, cashiers and positions in the store’s restaurants.

The multimillion-dollar facility will feature overnight semi truck parking spots, electric vehicle charging stations, RV amenities, a dog park and restaurant options that include a Love’s Fresh Kitchen, Godfather’s Pizza and a Naf Naf Grill.

Love’s Travel Stops is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1964 by Tom and Judy Love.