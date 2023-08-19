MercyOne hosts systemwide virtual nurse career fair

DUBUQUE – MercyOne is hosting a virtual career fair across the health organization through Aug. 23.

MercyOne is looking for registered nurses who want to be part of a team care model designed to improve patient care through collaboration and technology.

Those interested will fill out a contact form to connect with a MercyOne recruiter within 24 business hours through their choice of communication – phone or email. In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers, including positions with no health care experience needed.