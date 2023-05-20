May 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Castor Home Nursing job fair will be Tuesday at Sterling BEST office

By Shaw Local News Network
Castor logo. (Provided by BEST Inc., Sterling)

STERLING – Castor Home Nursing Inc. will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the BEST Inc. office, 2605 Woodlawn Road in Sterling.

AvaLynda Casey, Castor Home’s director of client relations, will be on hand to discuss open positions and assist with applications. An Illinois Department of Employment Security staff member also will be available.

Castor is a provider of services, both medical and nonmedical, for stay-at-home care to more than 20 counties in northern and central Illinois.

For information, call 815-625-9648, ext. 104.

