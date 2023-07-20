Trial set for Sterling man charged with first-degree murder

MORRISON – A jury trial has been scheduled in the death of Joshua N. Hamrick, who was shot in his back yard in Sterling on May 1, 2021.
Michael W.T. Bennett, 37, of Sterling, was indicted July 8, 2021, on two counts of first-degree murder. He will be tried Aug. 15 and faces 30 to 60 years, or up to life in prison, if convicted.
He is represented by Chicago attorney Michael Jarrard.
Bennett has been in Whiteside County jail on $2 million bond since he fled the area and was arrested by U.S. marshals five weeks later, on June 8, near Centennial, Colorado.
According to investigators, Bennett and Hamrick, who knew each other, got into an argument. Hamrick, 39, was found in the yard in the 900 block of West 19th Street around 9:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at CGH Medical Center. No other motive was given.
Two women also were at the home at the time of the shooting – Bennett’s then-girlfriend, Olivia Sheley, and another woman whom police did not identify.
Bennett, who has a felony history in Whiteside County dating back to 2004, was on probation at the time of the incident.
He was sentenced March 9, 2020, to 2 1/2 years probation for aggravated battery in a public place; charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
He’s also been sentenced twice for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and for possession of a controlled substance; having a firearm with an invalid FOID card; and for possession of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Hamrick, too, had a felony history that included an Oct. 25, 2011 conviction for felony theft and an Aug. 25, 2009 conviction for burglary, both in Whiteside County.
Less than a week before his death, on April 27, he was charged with felony driving on a suspended license in Lee County.
At the time of his death, he also was facing 2020 felony charges of aggravated fleeing and driving on a suspended license in La Salle County, and with dealing heroin in Washington County, Oregon.