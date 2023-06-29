Dixon reckless homicide suspect on the lam for more than a year

DIXON – Law enforcement is looking for a Dixon driver charged in the April 10, 2021, deaths of two 14-year-olds who has been missing for more than a year.
A $50,000 arrest warrant is issued for Draven Z. Webb, 21, who was indicted Sept. 17, 2021, in Lee County Court on two counts of reckless homicide.
He last appeared in court March 10, 2022, and was free on a $10,000 recognizance bond, according to online court records.
Webb was headed south on Robbins Road with three passengers, driving at a rate of speed “greater than reasonable and proper with regard to the existing road conditions,” when he hit a tree south of Amboy Road about 4:14 p.m., according to the indictment.
It was raining at the time of the crash.
Reagan Middle School eighth-grader Brecken Kooy and Dixon High freshman Cayley Krug, both of Dixon, died at the scene. The other passenger, a 14-year-old Amboy girl, received “multiple fractures,” according to court records. Webb also was injured.
Reckless homicide is punishable by two to five years.
Six reports claiming Webb violated the terms of his release on bond were filed in the reckless homicide case between Nov. 2, 2021, and April 19, 2022, court records show. According to the last report, he failed to appear at his court hearing that April 14, or to report to the Probation Office, which monitors his compliance.
According to other reports, Webb failed to complete his substance abuse evaluation, to attend support groups as ordered by the court, and four times tested positive for using marijuana.
In addition, the family of Cayley Krug is suing Webb for damages in excess of $50,000, claiming wrongful death. The suit was filed April 3 in Lee County.
Anyone with information on Webb’s whereabouts can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-5217 or the anonymous reward hotline, Lee-Ogle Crime Stoppers at 888-228-4488. A reward of up to $1,000 will be given for information leading to an arrest and conviction.